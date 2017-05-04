Police increasing patrols in Diss after burglary

South Norfolk Police Inspector Jason Selvarajah says they are increasing the number of patrols in Diss after a burglary in the town.

The police are also asking residents to consider their home security measures after thieves stole a Macbook, mobile phone and a purse, containing cards and cash, at a property in Blackthorn Close overnight on May 2.

Suspects had gained entry via an insecure conservatory door.

Inspector Selvarajah said: “I would urge residents to review home security measures and make sure doors are locked overnight and before you head out.

“We are increasing patrols in the area and I would urge anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to contact police on 101.”

Anyone with information regarding the burglary should contact Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.