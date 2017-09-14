Police hunt man who stole more than 30 gold rings from Diss jewellers and made off on mountain bike

A tray of more than 30 gold rings has been taken from a Diss jewellers.
It happened just after 1pm on Saturday, September 9, when a man entered a shop in Market Place and took the tray containing the rings, before leaving on a mountain bike.
The suspect is described as being white, around 6ft tall, of a medium build, aged between 30 and 40 years old, with short dark hair and wearing a light blue shirt, a dark blue jacket and dark trousers.
Enquiries are going and any witnesses are asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.
