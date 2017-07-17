Search

Police find cannabis in coffee jars after following erratic driver through Bressingham

Cannabis found in coffee jars. Photo: South Norfolk Police / @SouthNorfPolice

Norfolk Police officers made an interesting discovery after following an ‘erratic’ motorist in South Norfolk on Saturday.

Police were called at about 8pm on Saturday to reports of a black VW Golf driving erratically through Bressingham.

Officers attended and stopped the vehicle in Victoria Road in Diss.

An amount of white powder and cannabis was discovered and seized and a male was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Following a subsequent search of an address in Rumburgh, a number of cannabis plants were discovered and seized.

Ian Webber, 36, of The Street, Rumburgh, has been charged in connection with two counts of possession of a Class B drug and one count of producing a Class B drug.

He has been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, August 1.