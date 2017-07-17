Police find cannabis in coffee jars after following erratic driver through Bressingham

Norfolk Police officers made an interesting discovery after following an ‘erratic’ motorist in South Norfolk on Saturday.

Police were called at about 8pm on Saturday to reports of a black VW Golf driving erratically through Bressingham.

Officers attended and stopped the vehicle in Victoria Road in Diss.

An amount of white powder and cannabis was discovered and seized and a male was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Following a subsequent search of an address in Rumburgh, a number of cannabis plants were discovered and seized.

Ian Webber, 36, of The Street, Rumburgh, has been charged in connection with two counts of possession of a Class B drug and one count of producing a Class B drug.

He has been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, August 1.