Police appeal to trace missing woman from Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 26-year-old woman from Ipswich.

Jordan Thompson was last seen at her home address in Ipswich at 6.30am yesterday (November 11) and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is 5ft 6ins tall with a slight build, dark brown curly hair and wearing a burgundy polo shirt and black trousers.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101 and ask for the Duty Sergeant at Ipswich.