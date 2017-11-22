Police appeal launched after East Harling burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in East Harling.

A property on Quidenham Road was broken into between 2pm on Monday, November 20 and 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 21.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Dave Edwards at Thetford CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.