Police appeal for witnesses to Shadwell A1066 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A1066 near Shadwell from which an elderly woman was airlifted with life threatening injuries on Friday.

The crash happened at about 2.30pm near to the junction of the A1066 Thetford Road with West Harling Road and involved a black Land Rover Freelander, green Fiat 500 and a blue tractor and trailer, which were all travelling towards Diss.

Five people suffered minor injuries while one person, a woman in her 80s from the Fiat, suffered a serious head injury and broken pelvis.

She was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Norfolk police say she remains there for treatment.

East of England Ambulance Service said on Friday that two men and another woman who were in the Fiat with her not seriously hurt but were all taken by land ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

A man and a woman from the other car went by land ambulance to West Suffolk Hospital.

Paramedics also assessed the tractor driver who was unhurt.

Fire crews from Thetford and Attleborough used heavy rescue equipment to free casualties and made the scene safe.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the driving manner of any of the vehicle prior to the incident.

Witnesses should contact PC Wendy Frary at Wymondham Roads Policing on 101.