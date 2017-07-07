Police appeal for witnesses as tractor fails to stop after accident in Aspall

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a tractor failed to stop following an accident in Aspall.

It happened at about 4.20pm on Saturday, July 1, after reports of a collision between a bus and a tractor at the B1077 Eyke Road.

The bus had been travelling out of Aspall in the direction of Rishangles when it was involved in the accident with a tractor, travelling in the opposite direction.

The tractor is described as green, and was reportedly carrying a crop sprayer.

There were no injures, but police are appealing to the driver of the tractor, or anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area either immediately prior to or after the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 264 of July 1.