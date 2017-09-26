Police appeal for witnesses after woman hit in face and ran over in Attleborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in Attleborough was punched in the face and run over.

Detectives are investigating the assault which happened between 12.30pm and 12.55pm on Saturday.

The female victim was walking along Brays Lane, near to the junction of Magpie Lane, heading out of Rocklands.

The male driver of a black Renault Clio stopped, before getting out and assaulting the woman by hitting her in the face. He then returned to the vehicle and reversed the car, which has collided with the victim.

The suspect then fled from the scene.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested shortly after in connection with the incident and taken into police custody for questioning. He has since been bailed until October 19 pending further enquiries.

Norfolk Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, in particular any vehicle that drove past the victim following the collision.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Jill McAndie at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.