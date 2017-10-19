Police appeal for witnesses after man suffers head injuries when his car left the road in Mendlesham Green

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s suffered internal head injuries when his car left the road in Mendlesham Green yesterday.

The incident happened at abound 12.45pm on a rural road between Saxham Street and Gipping.

A black Renault Megane convertible car travelling northbound left the road on a bend and came to rest in a ditch opposite.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious internal head injuries.

Witnesses or anybody who may have seen the manner of driving prior to the incident are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 153 of 18 October.