Police appeal for witnesses after female driver breaks bones and loses teeth in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Stuston resulted in driver suffering a broken leg, jaw, and loss of teeth.

The incident happened on the B1077 just after midnight at 12.20am on Sunday, 200 metres from the junction of Church Lane.

A silver Volkswagen Polo was travelling south on the B1077 towards the A140 before losing control on a slight left-hand bend, crossing the carriageway and hitting a large tree.

The 22-year-old female driver, and sole occupant of the car, sustained a broken lower right leg, a broken jaw and loss of teeth. The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and reopened at just after 5.15am.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact Bury St Edmunds Roads Policing on 101.