Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash in Attleborough

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision between a lorry and a pedestrian in Attleborough on Friday.

It happened at about 12pm when a blue DAF artic lorry, which was travelling along the B1077 towards the train station in Station Road, was in collision with a male pedestrian.

The man, aged in his 80s, died at the scene.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended. It reopened shortly before 8.30pm.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information,

They should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.