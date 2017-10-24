Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist collides with metal railings on a bridge in Shelfanger

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision which happened in Shelfanger last night.

Officers were called shortly after 9.30pm to reports a cyclist, riding along Wash Lane, had collided with metal railings on the bridge at the junction with Heywood Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and the male cyclist, aged in his 40s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious neck, head and back injuries.

Police want hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of the cyclist prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Stuart Watson at Acle Roads Policing Team on 101.