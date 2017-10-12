Police appeal for information after church window smashed in Pulham St Mary

South Norfolk Police have asked parents to be mindful of where their children are playing after a church window was smashed in Pulham St Mary.

The force said that youths have been congregating in the porchway of St Mary The Virgin Church recently and the window became damaged in this time.

Due to the damage, officers from South Norfolk Police will be patrolling, in uniform and plain clothes, to try and identify the youths responsible.

They added: “Our churches are part of our heritage and should be preserved for generations to come. Parents please ask yourself where are your children when they are out playing.”

If you have any information, please call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.