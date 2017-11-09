Police appeal for help to trace large vehicle after crash in Stradbroke

Police are appealing for help to trace a large vehicle after a crash in Stradbroke which left one person with an arm injury.

Suffolk Police were contacted shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 8, to reports of a collision between a VW Polo, and what is thought to have been either a tractor, trailer or HGV.

It happened on the B1117 Laxfield Road.

Police are trying to locate the driver of the large vehicle that may have also sustained damage as a result of the collision.

The driver of the car sustained a cut to his arm which required minor treatment at hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has any information, should contact PC Stuart McIlroy on 101 quoting CAD number 361 of 8 November.