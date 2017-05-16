Police appeal after driver fails to stop after accident during cycling club trial in Attleborough

Police are appealing to trace a vehicle after it failed to stop following a road accident during a cycling club time trial in Attleborough.

It happened at about 8pm on Wednesday, May 10, on the West Carr flyover.

An unknown vehicle and a cyclist who was heading in the direction of the B1177 from the Attleborough flyover were involved in a collision. The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and was treated by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Officers are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Shaun Turner at Acle Roads Policing on 101.