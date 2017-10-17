Police appeal after cash stolen in distraction burglary in Attleborough

Police are appealing for information following a distraction burglary in Attleborough this morning.

A man claiming to be a police officer attended an address in Wayland Close at about 1.40am. He asked to see the occupant’s wallet before stealing a quantity of cash and leaving the property.

DC Claire Lordan said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident.

“I would also urge local residents to be vigilant and should someone call at your address claiming to be a police officer, always ask for identification. A genuine officer will not mind waiting outside whilst you call 101 to check their identity and confirm they have a genuine reason to be at your address.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Claire Lordan at Thetford Police Station on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.