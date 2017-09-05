Police appeal after car park barriers are damaged in Harleston

Police are appealing for information after car park barriers were damaged in Harleston.

South Norfolk Police believe the two incidents happened sometime at the weekend, at the Recreational Park in Wilderness Lane.

The first is thought to have happened on Saturday at about 3.30pm, and the second overnight on Monday.

A spokesperson said CCTV footage was currently being reviewed.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.