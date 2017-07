Police and a fire crew have responded to a suspected arson at an unoccupied property in Willbye Ave, Diss, last Sunday.

Police received a call at 12:07am and the investigation is still ongoing.

A fire crew put out the fire at 12.15am after paper in the house’s letterbox was set alight. The extent of the fire damage was contained to the front door.

If you have any information, call 101 or crime stoppers on 0800 555111 #1224.