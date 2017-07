Norfolk Fire and Rescue have tackled a bin fire on Willbye Avenue in Diss at about midnight last night.

One fire crew from Diss attended the scene. Police were informed and attended later in the day.

The fire crew arrived at the scene of the fire at 12:31am and left at 12:39am. There are no reported injuries.

Police are investigating the fire as arson and are appealing for witnesses that might have information.

If you have any information, call 101 or crime stoppers on 0800 555111.