Pleas from families as three dogs from Attleborough and Old Buckenham go missing within 24 hours

A pair of families in south Norfolk have made impassioned pleas after three dogs went missing within 24 hours of each other.

One dog in Attleborough has not been seen since January 10, while two have been missing in Old Buckenham since January 9.

Barley with Lola Batch.

Mother of four Helen Batch said her children were “devastated” after their six-year-old golden cocker spaniel Barley went missing in Attleborough at about 11am.

Mrs Batch had been walking Barley, a “friendly” dog, in Gaymer’s Field, and is now offering £500 for his return.

She added she had received messages from all over the country in support.

“He just vanished. Nobody has seen him since, not one sighting,” she explained. “That area is really busy with dog walkers and people pushing their children in push chairs and things.

“For him not to be seen since in a week is remarkable.

“The worst bit of it is I have four children and obviously it is really difficult to explain what has happened. They know everyone is looking for him and they think he will come home and we are just hoping that will happen.”

He has been neutered and was wearing a grey collar when he went missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mrs Batch on 07507938743.

Two dogs have been missing from Old Buckenham since Monday, January 9.

Missing Milo, from Old Buckenham.

Owner Monique Child said she returned home that afternoon to find the door wide open and one-year-old Mac, a saluki cross, and two-year-old Patterdale terrier Milo, missing.

“I’m absolutely distraught,” she said. “My dogs are my babies and the bond I have with them is nearly as strong as with my own children. To have them home, which I will do everything in my power to do, will mean the world to myself and my family.

“I just want my babies home where they belong.”

Two of the family’s other pet dogs were still in the house on their return. The police are treating Mac and Milo’s disappearance as a possible theft.

Missing Mac, from Old Buckenham

If you have any information on their disappearance, call 07512991234 or 07342961518 or email mchild96@yahoo.com. For more information see the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/getmacandmilohome