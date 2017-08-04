Planning application for McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru at Scole roundabout lodged

Fast-food giants McDonald’s could be bringing a restaurant and drive-thru to Scole after a bid for planning permission was lodged to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The application, for land at the A143/A140 roundabout, is seeking permission for a BP petrol station, associated retail unit as a Marks and Spencer and Wild Bean Café, McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru.

In planning documents submitted by Aitchison Raffety on behalf of BP Oil UK and Duncan Charles West, it is claimed the development would provide services “not currently available” within the immediate area.

The site comprises 1.45 hectares of land adjacent to the roundabout, marking the intersection of the A143 and A140.

The site would be accessed from a new slip road off the northbound A140, with visitors leaving onto the eastbound carriageway of the A143.

The drive-thru would feature split lanes, and parking for 50 cars would be provided.

Currently, the closest McDonald’s to Diss are in Beccles, Ipswich, Norwich, Thetford and Bury St Edmunds.

Earlier this month, planning permission for a McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru on Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds, was rejected by St Edmundsbury Borough Council.

- The application, reference DC/17/03027, can be viewed online at www.babergh.gov.uk/planning

