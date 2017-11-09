Plan lodged to build four retail units at Morrisons car park in Diss – at the expense of 62 parking spaces

As many as 62 car parking spaces could be lost at a Norfolk supermarket to make way for four new retail units – in a bid to ‘revitalise’ it.

A planning application was lodged by Morrisons for its car park at its Victoria Road store in Diss this week.

Four mixed-use retail units, car wash area, tyre service area and small retail pod are being proposed for the store’s car park.

But it will mean the loss of about 62 car parking spaces.

Planning documents, submitted to South Norfolk Council by Whittam Cox Architects on behalf of Morrisons, says the proposal will provider wider customer choice – and enhance their on site offer.

“We are confident that the proposed site additions will be exceptionally well received by the local residents and visitors to Diss,” the design and access statement read.

“WM Morrisons hope that the advantages of this proposal as well as the overall benefits to the local community will be supported by South Norfolk Council.”

The planning application, reference 2017/2515, can be viewed online and commented upon at the South Norfolk Council planning portal at info.south-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications

