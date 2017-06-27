Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run returns as fundraising reaches over £500,000

Roads are set to be brightened up by the sight of pink tractors this weekend as the 14th annual Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run makes its return.

The event has raised over £500,000 since its inception in 2004. Fundraising has reached £527,000 so far. The deadline for donations was in May.

The road run will begin on Sunday at 11:30am at Thorpe Abbotts Airfield. The money raised by the event will be in aid of Cancer Research UK’s breast cancer appeal.

The David Brown Tractor Club Suffolk & Norfolk Branch presents the event and invites visitors to bring a picnic lunch to Gawdy Hall Meadow, Redenhall.