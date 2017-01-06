‘Pillar of the Diss community’ Reverend Ben Sasada dies aged 83

Well-known Diss community stalwart, Reverend Ben Sasada, has died. He was 83.

A Diss resident who had lived with wife Rene on Walcot Green since 1959, he was a teacher at Diss High School for 37 years and a priest for 32 years.

Diss, Norfolk. Ben and Rene Sasada, pictures in 2014. ANL-140816-214608009

He chaired a number of local societies including Diss Rotary Club and Diss Museum.

Dr Jan Hunt, headteacher at Diss High School, added: “Rev Sasada was a teacher at Diss High School for 37 years and was respected by all who knew him.

“The school is sorry to learn of his passing – he was a pillar of the community.”

Diss Museum Manager Basil Abbott added: “Ben was for several years Chairman of our Trustees and was one of four museum people to be made Honoured Citizen of the town.

The school is sorry to learn of his passing – he was a pillar of the community Dr Jan Hunt, headteacher, Diss High School

“He was a good man of whom everyone spoke well.”

Mr Sasada was a Second World War evacuee. He arrived in Thelveton as an eight-year-old, a mile away from where his mother and brother had been sent from London.

He celebrated his diamond wedding in 2014 with Mrs Sasada, and the couple were known for running dozens of evening classes in Diss and the surrounding villages. They had four children and eight grandchildren.

Mere Quacks cartoonist was taught religious studies by Mr Sasada at Diss High School.

He said most people of a certain age in Diss would have known him — and described him as “a good man.”

More to follow.

Pay your tributes to Reverend Ben Sasada by emailing editorial@dissexpress.co.uk