PICTURES: Workshops, music, comedy and art descends on town for Diss Fest 2017

Workshops, music and entertainment dominated Diss in tricky weather conditions for this year’s Diss Fest at the weekend.

Park Radio played host to the community arts festival, which was held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As well as music, art and theatre workshops, there were exhibits and demonstrations at Designermakers 21, buskers and street performers, music and comedy.

Diss Fest, in Diss Park. Comedy in the park. Rik Carranza

Kayt Button, one of the organisers and operations manager at Unit Twenty Three in Diss, told the Diss Express it was a successful weekend – but said the poor weather conditions on both the Saturday and Sunday affected numbers.

“The weather was so testing on Saturday that we had to close all the electrics for a bit,” she said.

“I felt really sorry for some of those performing at the pavilion, they carried on regardless, but it was a really shame. Otherwise, it was a really good weekend.”

Mrs Button, who said about 1,200 are thought to have visited across the weekend, said this year’s event would help guide organisation for Diss Fest 2018.

I felt really sorry for some of those performing at the pavilion, they carried on regardless, but it was a really shame. Otherwise, it was a really good weekend Kayt Button, organiser, Diss Fest 2017

“I think one of the things we will think about is having an area where families have something to do when it pours down with rain and also for very small children.

“It’s not practical having people wait in gazebos, so we will look at the possibility of creating an area with something for kids to do when the weather is awful.

“The idea for Diss Fest is that it is an 18 month programme of work, so we can offer arts activities to various community groups and run other events throughout the year so people get to show these arts activities, whether it be sculptures or drawings, of if it is performance based.”

For more on Diss Fest, visit www.dissfest.uk

Diss Fest, in Diss Park. Comedy in the park. Trish Timpson

Diss Fest, in Diss Park. Workshop at Number 21 with stall holders.

Diss Fest, in Diss Park. Comedy in the park. Doug segal

Diss Fest, in Diss Park