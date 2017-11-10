PICTURES: Thousands of pounds worth of damage as oil is thrown over house and car in East Harling

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused after oil was thrown over a house and car in East Harling.

Norfolk Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, October 31.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident where oil has been thrown over a property and vehicle in East Harling. Picture: Norfolk Police.

At about 1am, two males damaged the property in White Hart Street.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information or who witnessed the incident – particularly anyone who saw a white pick-up truck vehicle in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen the incident, is asked to contact PCSO Dion Phillips at Attleborough Police Station on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

