PICTURES: Sunshine all the way for Journey Through The Ages vintage rally in Palgrave

“Something for everyone” was its boast and the Vintage Rally and Country Fair at Palgrave lived up to its billing.

Some 600 exhibitors took part in the two-day event at Goodrich Park in non-stop sunshine.

“It was a brilliant weekend in gorgeous weather – even too hot at times,” said Gareth Mutimer, of the Bacton-based organisers Thunder Burst Events.

The theme of the weekend was a Journey Through the Ages, which was represented by exhibits ranging from steam engines and a saw bench, tractors and a stone crusher dating back a century, to restored classic cars and the most up-to-date agricultural machinery.

Elsewhere, there was the always-popular crafts marquee and craft demonstrations, trade stands, shire horses, birds of prey and a dog show – and, for the younger visitors, vintage fairground rides.

The catering stands were kept busy and, in the sunshine, the beer tent was a popular stopping-off point, said Mr Mutimer.

The Goodrich Park event was the first vintage rally that Thunder Burst undertook, and is now in its fifth year.

“Hopefully, we will be back next year. That is the plan,” added Mr Mutimer.

