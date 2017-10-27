PICTURES: Purple Run raises £2,000 for Epilepsy Society in memory of Wortham woman

More than 30 runners gathered at the Heywood Health & Fitness Club in Diss, managing to raise over £2,000 for the Epilepsy Society, with donations still coming in.

MDEP-21-10-2017-038 runners at the start

Two brave challengers took on the full 30 miles. Leading the way was owner of the Heywood Health and Fitness Club Tom Bobbins, who crossed the line in 4 hours 15 minutes.

He said: “Everyone at the club from the runners to the staff and supporters all came together to make this event a real success.

“We are all blown away at the generosity of donations, people’s time and for the local businesses who stepped in to help make the event what it was.

“So far, we have raised over two thousand and we are still getting donations and sponsorship coming in. As a runner who took part, knowing we were running for such a worthy cause and in memory of such a wonderful woman certainly helped spur us on. We hope to turn this into an annual event and smash this year’s target in 2018.”

Clare’s family were overjoyed to see so many people turn out to support the event.

Clare’s father and his partner, Graham Laycock and Linda Marshall, took to the roads and walked a 10-mile lap. Clare’s husband Paul Mackmin was on hand to present the medals as the runners came in.

Mr Laycock said: “As well as raising much needed funds for the Epilepsy Society, the Purple Run also gives us the chance to raise awareness of S.U.D.E.P (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy).

“Since 1996, 21,000 people with epilepsy have lost their lives, that’s three deaths a day. However, we have found out the 42 per cent of these could potentially have been avoided if steps had been put in place to assess risks and improve care.

MDEP-21-10-2017-025 runners Christine Barker, Rowan Sharman & Michelle Sharman

“For anyone who is suffering from epilepsy, or for those who have loved ones who suffer from epilepsy, one thing that we want to encourage is for them to get a care plan in place and don’t be afraid to ask questions.”

Local businesses also donated goods and services, including Tesco and Morrisons. Harris Hog Roast and Station 1-1-9 also provided food and drink.

Donations are still being taken for the cause. To donate, go to www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/purple-run.

For more information on care plans, go to https://www.epilepsy.org.uk/sites/epilepsy/files/professionals/G216%20-%20EPILEPSY%20CARE%20PLAN%20PDF%20V1.pdf.

MDEP-21-10-2017-030 Lorraine Collett, Graham Laycock & Shelley Measures

MDEP-21-10-2017-027 runners Phil Ruston & Neil Howes strech out before their run

MDEP-21-10-2017-036 The Mackmin Family

MDEP-21-10-2017-039 runners at the start