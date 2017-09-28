PICTURES: Popular Eye duck race fits the bill as people flock to fundraiser

A popular annual duck race and fair in Eye has been hailed as one of the most successful ever after nearly £2,000 was raised for a local scout group.

People from far and wide flocked to the Eye Duck Race and Country Fair on Saturday.

MDEP-23-09-2017-055 Imogen Grime herds the ducks prior to release

More than 500 ducks took part in the race, with 15 winners. The top prize, £100 in cash, was donated by Simon Harrison, of estate agents Harrison Edge.

And as well as the race, there was a penalty shootout, archery, stalls, and a barbecue.

The event has been running for about 10 years and is the year’s major fundraising event for the 1st Eye Scout Group.

The £1,990 will go towards further work at the association’s scout hut.

MDEP-23-09-2017-050 Sam Bolger, Imogen Grime and Jamie Mortimer were the days duck shepherds for the day

Merlin Carr, one of the organisers of the event, told the Diss Express: “The weather was warm and sunny, which attracted quite a few more people than usual.

“There was a smattering of stalls for people to spend their money at and refreshments, too.

“The total will certainly benefit the scouts a great deal. It is our major fundraising event of the year so we are very pleased with how it went.”

n Got an upcoming event? Let us know via email – editorial@dissexpress.co.uk

MDEP-23-09-2017-052 Eye Duck Race & Country Fair

MDEP-23-09-2017-048 Theo Mortimer and Rory McFerson try Archery with Shaun Goddard

MDEP-23-09-2017-046 Eye Martial Arts and Fitness Club

MDEP-23-09-2017-042 Eye Duck Race & Country Fair general shot 10

MDEP-23-09-2017-064 the winning ducks near the finish line

MDEP-23-09-2017-072 the ducks cross the finish line

MDEP-23-09-2017-041 Eye Duck Race & Country Fair general shot 9