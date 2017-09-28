PICTURES: Popular Eye duck race fits the bill as people flock to fundraiser

A popular annual duck race and fair in Eye has been hailed as one of the most successful ever after nearly £2,000 was raised for a local scout group.
People from far and wide flocked to the Eye Duck Race and Country Fair on Saturday.
More than 500 ducks took part in the race, with 15 winners. The top prize, £100 in cash, was donated by Simon Harrison, of estate agents Harrison Edge.
And as well as the race, there was a penalty shootout, archery, stalls, and a barbecue.
The event has been running for about 10 years and is the year’s major fundraising event for the 1st Eye Scout Group.
The £1,990 will go towards further work at the association’s scout hut.
Merlin Carr, one of the organisers of the event, told the Diss Express: “The weather was warm and sunny, which attracted quite a few more people than usual.
“There was a smattering of stalls for people to spend their money at and refreshments, too.
“The total will certainly benefit the scouts a great deal. It is our major fundraising event of the year so we are very pleased with how it went.”
Got an upcoming event? Let us know via email – editorial@dissexpress.co.uk
