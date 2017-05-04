PICTURES: More than 2,000 visit fair as ‘spring’ put into Harleston’s step

More than 2,000 people are thought to have visited Harleston Market Place on Saturday for its spring fair.

More than 20 stalls opened for business at the event, replacing the previously held Easter market, with food, drink, plants and crafts.

Harleston, Norfolk. Harleston Street Fair which replaced the Easter Market in the Market Place. Pictured is Debbie Johnson of Dust with Cocoa. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Entertainment was provided by Too Many Cooks, who sang a medley of songs, and the Hoxon Hundred.

Nicky Stainton, of Harleston’s Future, which organised the event, said they would make a decision whether to keep the fair late in April, or revert back to the Easter weekend as in previous years.

“It went very well,” she told the Diss Express. We had a good steady number of visitors and the rain held off. Everyone seemed to have a good time.

“The stall holders did well and a lot of the local shops said it was a success.

Harleston, Norfolk. Harleston Street Fair which replaced the Easter Market in the Market Place. Pictured is Natasha Stead. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“We are very grateful that local people support all events and come out in good numbers .

“It creates a nice friendly atmosphere, which lots of people commented on during the day.”

Events taking place in Harleston later this year include the open gardens weekend on June 3 and 4, and the fourth outdoor antiques street market, pencilled in for June 18.

Harleston, Norfolk. Harleston Street Fair which replaced the Easter Market in the Market Place. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE