PICTURES: More than £2,000 raised for Eye family as Diss comes together for King of the Cup

It was another Good Friday in Diss as footballers from across the area descended on the town for the 16th annual King of the Cup.

Exactly 60 took part in the main competition, the self proclaimed ‘world’s greatest single goal knockout competition’, as more than 200 people supported the event at Rectory Meadow.

And the wait for a winner to hold onto his crown goes on. Luke Halil, of Diss, was the victor, with last year’s champion Reece Royds handing over the famous winner’s jacket at the end of play. Runner-up, Diss’s James Edwards, scooped the over 30s prize, and the Junior King of the Cup, now in its second year, was won by Tyler Matthews, also of Diss.

Perhaps most importantly, £2,145 was raised on the day for Eye’s Tanya Robinson and her family.

She recently lost her 20-month-old daughter, Jazmin Winnie-Rose, and it is hoped the money will help fund a memorial bench in her memory.

Posting on Facebook, she said she had been “overwhelmed” by the levels of support shown by the community, describing them as “amazing people.”

King of the Cup winner Luke Halil. Photo: Bobby Kilkenny.

As well as the action on the pitch, there was face painting, a bouncy castle, a raffle, the Great Diss Bake-Off, food and drink.

A minute’s silence was also held in memory of teenagers Kyle Warren, Billy Hines and Dominic O’Neill, who lost their lives in a road crash in Pulham Market earlier this month.

Lee Farrell, a former winner and one of the event’s organisers, who this year made the last 15, said: “It was a good day had by all.

“It’s been another good year. We had a really good numbers again and the weather was on our side.

The fundraising was incredible this year. We have made just over £2,000 for Tanya, so she was really made up and was overwhelmed by the support and how many people turned out and their generosity Lee Farrell, King of the Cup organiser

“The fundraising was incredible this year. We have made just over £2,000 for Tanya, so she was really made up and was overwhelmed by the support and how many people turned out and their generosity.

“It really did feel like a community event. We are attracting old friends and new people, and people really did seem to enjoy the day.

“Bring on next year.”

Mr Farrell said attention was already being turned to the 2018 event, with the possibility of selling King of the Cup merchandise, and holding another podcast in the lead-up to the event.

Junior King of the Cup champion Tyler Matthews. Photo: Bobby Kilkenny.

Speaking on his own performance, he said: “I would love to win it again but I think each year it is looking less likely!”

Bobby Kilkenny, who also helped to organise the event, added: “I think everyone did enjoy the day. Everyone certainly seemed to be in high spirits.

“I am hoping the £2,000 will go quite far for Tanya, that would be nice.

“And next year we will go again. I guess there will be some new ideas that will come to light and hopefully it will get bigger and bigger.”

Next year’s King of the Cup will take place on Friday, March 30, also at Rectory Meadow.

For more information on the event, follow the official King of the Cup Twitter page — @KingOfTheCup

Diss, Norfolk. Diss King of the Cup - the self proclaimed ��world�"s greatest single goal knockout competition�" at Rectory Meadow. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Diss, Norfolk. Diss King of the Cup - the self proclaimed ��world�"s greatest single goal knockout competition�" at Rectory Meadow. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Diss, Norfolk. Diss King of the Cup - the self proclaimed ��world�"s greatest single goal knockout competition�" at Rectory Meadow. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Diss, Norfolk. Diss King of the Cup - the self proclaimed ��world�"s greatest single goal knockout competition�" at Rectory Meadow. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Diss, Norfolk. Diss King of the Cup - the self proclaimed ��world�"s greatest single goal knockout competition�" at Rectory Meadow. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Diss, Norfolk. Diss King of the Cup - the self proclaimed ��world�"s greatest single goal knockout competition�" at Rectory Meadow. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Diss, Norfolk. Diss King of the Cup - the self proclaimed ��world�"s greatest single goal knockout competition�" at Rectory Meadow. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY