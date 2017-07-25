PICTURES: More than £1,000 raised so far by Alzheimer’s Midnight Walk in Diss

It’s been a long journey for Catherine Anderson-Mills since her father died from Alzheimer’s disease three years ago – but now, she feels “proud” after her Midnight Walk raised more than £1,000 for charity.

The walk on Saturday began at midnight in the Market Place in Diss with 105 walkerscovering three miles, raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Diss - midnight walk to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society. Picture: Al Pulford.

Catherine, owner of Ninny’s Cave in St Nicholas Street. She said: “The walk was fantastic and I’m very proud. People walked wearing onesies and pyjamas and it all went without a hitch.

“Before the walk, some of those who had signed up to take part would come into the store and tell me about relative and loved ones who have had Alzheimer’s and that was very emotional.”

The original target of £1,000 has already been surpassed and that figure is set to grow further still. Catherine added: “We are still collecting money from walker’s sponsor forms and from JustGiving pages that were linked to mine.”

Diss Town Mayor Trevor Wenman and council leader Graham Minshull also took part in the walk.

Councillor Minshull, said: “It was great fun and it was amazing to see over 100 people turn up to help raise money.

“I wore a wolf onesie – the atmosphere was great.”

Although the walk may be over, Catherine is already looking towards the future: “I’m hoping to make the Midnight Walk an annual. It was fantastic to have so much support from the community.”