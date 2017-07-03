PICTURES: Milestone at Garboldisham Fox marked in style as hundreds attend ‘brilliant’ beer festival

Beer, sun, music and pub-goers were out in force at Garboldisham at the weekend as six months of trading at The Fox Inn was marked with a festival.

As many as 1,000 visitors, coming from afar as Diss, Attleborough, Thetford, Wymondham, Watton and beyond, came together for the beer festival, held across Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.

And it proved to be a roaring success – 1,500 pints of real ale alone were sold, with bands including The Racketones and Bigfat Zero providing the entertainment.

Volunteer and village resident Robbie Starling said: “It could not have gone better to be honest, with the exception of Saturday night, where we had so many people we ran out of beer at one point! We called in some favours to get some more in.

“We had a brilliant weekend. We got lucky with the weather as well. The bands were fantastic, the hog roast sold out in an hour, and the chip van sold 120 bags of chips and had to keep driving off to replenish.

“It was crazy, but it was brilliant, and we loved it.”

Mr Starling also praised the “phenomenal” work of those who made the weekend possible, in particular Peter Smith, Ian Skipper and Leigh Barnes.

Beer festival at the Fox Inn, Garboldisham, to celebrate six months of trading. Beer, food and music. Owner / manager Robbie Starling in the white T shirt.

