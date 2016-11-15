PICTURES: Hundreds gather in Diss for Remembrance as region pays respects to the fallen

Hundreds gathered in Diss on Remembrance Sunday in one of a number of events held across the region to pay respect to the war fallen.

A parade was formed at Mere’s Mouth, leading up Mere Street to the town’s war memorial, and a service of Remembrance was held at St Mary’s Church.

MDEP-13-11-2016-055 Diss Remembrance Sunday 2016 dignitaries ANL-161114-105905005

Diss Town Council leader Graham Minshull said: “It was a good day, and a good turnout for Diss.

“It is an important day in the calendar and it seems to be growing every year, in terms of the number of people attending.

“When I first started coming here there would be a handful of people, but every year we see the streets lined with people to pay their respects.”

And he said there was a “particularly poignant” moment when a ceremony took place which saw the standard of the Diss Women’s Section of the Royal British Legion (RBL) laid up.

It is an important day in the calendar and it seems to be growing every year, in terms of the number of people attending Graham Minshull, Diss Town Council leader

A unique ceremony took place in Kenninghall on Remembrance Sunday.

An avenue of oak trees were planted along the public footpath between fields on Banham Road, following a short service of dedication and blessing.

Each tree is in memory of each Kenninghall serviceman killed during the First World War, and one for each of two German prisoners of war who died in the village, with fundraising carried out throughout the year by the Kenninghall Lands Trust.

Revd Canon Lorraine Summers said: “It is hoped that the trees will stand for generations as a reminder of the true cost of war and as a symbol of peace and reconciliation.”

MDEP-13-11-2016-054 Diss Remembrance Sunday 2016 army cadets ANL-161114-105626005

In Eye, a short service at the war memorial included the two minutes silence and the laying of wreaths, including one from Eye Town Council, laid by the mayor Colin Ribchester, and others by local organisations.

The parade, led by the Diss Salvation Army Band, included local dignitaries, the police, fire service, Guides, Brownies, Cubs and Beavers, who marched to the parish church for the full Remembrance Service, led by the rector, the Rev Dr Guy Sumpter.

Readings were by the Mayor and Dr Dan Poulter MP.

The parade was marshalled by Bruce Salter, with Maurice Gibbs making his debut as Mace Bearer following the retirement of Bernard Tatum.

MDEP-13-11-2016-049 Diss Remembrance Sunday 2016 Diss ATC ANL-161114-103349005

In his address the Rector referred to the sad closure of the Women’s Section of the RBL earlier in the year when the standard was laid up during a poignant and dignified ceremony.

He said public thanks should be given to the members for their hard work over many years.

Later in the day another Remembrance service was held at the new memorial at Progress Way to the airmen of the 490th Bomb Group.

The village of Stradbroke turned out in force around the war memorial to pay their respects to all who lost their lives in two World Wars and other conflicts.

A short service was conducted by the Rev Peter Schwier, who also read out the names of the fallen.

The Last Post and Reveille was sounded by Chris Evans.

MDEP-13-11-2016-046 Diss Remembrance Sunday 2016 cross ANL-161114-102419005

Stradbroke and District RBL chairman Michael Burton gave the legion tribute, the Kohima Epitaph was also said, and 14 wreaths were laid by the local organisations.

Joyce Cooper carried the branch standard and the local ‘H’ Group standard was carried by Lewis Williams of the Diss 1070 ATC, with their standard being carried by Cadet Harry Holmes.

This was followed by a Remembrance Service held in Stradbroke All Saints Church.

MDEP-13-11-2016-044 Diss Remembrance Sunday 2016 wreaths ANL-161114-102334005

MDEP-13-11-2016-031 Harleston Remembrance Sunday 2016 memorial ANL-161114-090752005

MDEP-13-11-2016-022 Harleston Remembrance Sunday 2016 Rev Gerald Epps conducts service ANL-161114-091456005

MDEP-13-11-2016-021 Harleston Remembrance Sunday 2016 general shot ANL-161114-091438005

MDEP-13-11-2016-016 Harleston Remembrance Sunday 2016 minutes silence ANL-161114-091301005