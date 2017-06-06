PICTURES: Harleston Open Gardens weekend draws hundreds from far and wide

Harleston residents showed off their gardens to hundreds of visitors from near and far, as the town staged its Open Gardens event over the weekend.

The Thoroughfare in the town centre was busy with friend and family groups as they followed trail maps on the route of 25 different gardens, with additional tickets having to be printed on the day itself, due to the higher-than-expected popularity of the event.

Harleston Open Gardens. No 5 Kathy Wallace in her garden.

Organised by the Events team at Harleston’s Future, along with Harleston Garden Club, it is believed that each open garden drew between 170 and 250 visitors on both Saturday and Sunday.

Lesley Rock, a Garden Club member, greeted arrivals at her garden with her husband David, who was also exhibiting some of his artwork, and she said the weekend had been “as fascinating and fun for garden hosts” as it had been for the visitors.

“You had no idea from minute to minute who would come next through your gate or across your drive,” she said.

“It might have been a friend or local acquaintance, someone from one of our county towns or further afield — even from overseas — or a cycling or walking group taking a breather.

Harleston Open Gardens. No 12 Carol and Malcolm Wiles.

“We met no end of interesting people and enjoyed some great conversations.”

Harleston Open Gardens. No 6 Lesley and David Rock at their Beeches house and garden. David Rock was showing some of his art works.