PICTURES: From Norfolk to Texas, visitors flock to North Lopham’s ‘knitted Bible’ festival

Guests of all ages and from far and wide – including some from across the Atlantic – visited a ‘knitted Bible’ festival at the weekend, which has been hailed a success.

There was shock at St Nicholas’ Church in North Lopham at the launch of last year’s festival, when it was discovered thieves had made off with lead from the roof, but the show went on and more than 500 people attended.

Jenny Vere and others have created over 50 bible scenes out of knitted figures and props to be displayed in St Nicholas Church, North Lopham.

This year, visitors returned from all over Norfolk, Suffolk, the West Midlands, Derbyshire, Kent, Essex, and some from across the sea – including holidaymakers from France and Texas.

About 15 people helped to create knitted figures to re-enact scenes from the Bible.

“There were schoolteachers and church leaders taking photographs for future reference, and craft clubs looking for ideas,” organiser Jennie Vere told the Diss Express.

“We really did enjoy meeting so many wonderful folk and it was lovely to see younger members telling the older ones what the stories were.

“Some people started looking up the Bible references while they were with us.”

Will the event return next year?

“We have been challenged to continue with even more scenes for 2018,” said Jennie.

“Watch this space.”

