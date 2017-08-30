PICTURES: Eye delivers fun in the sun as more than 1,000 visit town for annual event

One of the organisers of this year’s Eye Family Fun Day said it could not have gone much better – and said preparation’s for next year’s event are already underway.

The town was blessed with sunshine on Sunday as more than 1,000 people visited the event, which was officially opened by ITV Anglia journalist Malcolm Robertson.

Eye, Suffolk. Eye Family Fun Day - Ellie-Mae Kerry riding a donkey. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

As well as displays of cars and machines, there were Morris dancers, alpacas, birds of prey, dog shows, a vegetable and produce show, while musical entertainment was provided by Tiger O’Connor.

Kim Crispin, who helped organise the event, said stall holders were already contacting with a view to appearing at next year’s event – provisionally being pencilled in for the late August Bank Holiday.

But with a Fun Day Committee of only 10 people, Mrs Crispin is keen to add to that number.

She also thanked Eye Saints FC, who spent a day clearing the area by hand before the event, and staying overnight to keep watch.

It is a real team effort. Everybody pitches in Kim Crispin, organiser

“It is a real team effort,” she said. “Everybody pitches in.

“It takes a while to get an event established. This year we concentrated on the main performance ring – if you have one, people will stay and come and watch.”

If you can help organise next year’s event, contact Kim Crispin on kimcrispin20@gmail.com or 01379 870568.

Eye, Suffolk. Eye Family Fun Day - Aedan Bullimore in a 1942 Ford Jeep which served with the British Army. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Eye, Suffolk. Eye Family Fun Day - Produce show tent. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Eye, Suffolk. Eye Family Fun Day - 1950's dancers performing. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Eye, Suffolk. Eye Family Fun Day - Birds of Prey Display in the Main Arena. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Eye, Suffolk. Eye Family Fun Day - Oli Joslin of the Eye Forge Community Church playing the bath game. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Eye, Suffolk. Eye Family Fun Day - Green Dragon Morris performing in the main arena. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Eye, Suffolk. Eye Family Fun Day - David Garrod with his Crossley 1035 2hp petrol/parrafin engine. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Eye, Suffolk. Eye Family Fun Day - Terry Cator with his J W Jackman fan blower. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE