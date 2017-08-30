PICTURES: Eye delivers fun in the sun as more than 1,000 visit town for annual event

One of the organisers of this year’s Eye Family Fun Day said it could not have gone much better – and said preparation’s for next year’s event are already underway.
The town was blessed with sunshine on Sunday as more than 1,000 people visited the event, which was officially opened by ITV Anglia journalist Malcolm Robertson.
As well as displays of cars and machines, there were Morris dancers, alpacas, birds of prey, dog shows, a vegetable and produce show, while musical entertainment was provided by Tiger O’Connor.
Kim Crispin, who helped organise the event, said stall holders were already contacting with a view to appearing at next year’s event – provisionally being pencilled in for the late August Bank Holiday.
But with a Fun Day Committee of only 10 people, Mrs Crispin is keen to add to that number.
She also thanked Eye Saints FC, who spent a day clearing the area by hand before the event, and staying overnight to keep watch.
It is a real team effort. Everybody pitches inKim Crispin, organiser
“It is a real team effort,” she said. “Everybody pitches in.
“It takes a while to get an event established. This year we concentrated on the main performance ring – if you have one, people will stay and come and watch.”
If you can help organise next year’s event, contact Kim Crispin on kimcrispin20@gmail.com or 01379 870568.
Almost Done!
Registering with Diss Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.