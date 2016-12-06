PICTURES: Eye becomes a winter wonderland with Christmas lights switch-on

Eye was filled with crowds turning out for late night shopping and the switching on of the Christmas lights on Friday.

The honours were carried out by mayor Colin Ribchester, while children from the primary school sang carols around the Christmas tree.

Eye Christmas Lights Switch-On 2016. Photo: Peter Hawkins ANL-160612-134033001

Entertainment was also provided by the 1940s singers and the Dove Players, dressed in their Invanhoe costumes, lead by Simon Hooton.

The main street was filled with stalls, competitions and a fun fair, with a festively decorated fire engine.

The church Christmas bazaar was a hive of activity in the Town Hall, with constant queues for Santa in his grotto. Proceeds for church funds were in the region of £1,300.

PHOTOS BY: Peter Hawkins

Eye Christmas Lights Switch-On 2016. Photo: Peter Hawkins ANL-160612-134021001