PICTURES: Diss Morrisons staff raise money in honour of former colleague ‘Caz’

Staff at Diss Morrisons have this week been fundraising in honour and memory of a former colleague whose smile “lit up the room”.

Caroline ‘Caz’ Wooler, of Thetford, worked at the Victoria Road-based store, but died in a road accident on at the A1066 at Riddlesworth on December 14, 2014.

Caroline 'Caz' Wooler, a former Diss Morrisons employee, died in a road accident in December 2014. ANL-161214-152331001

On Wednesday, marking two years to that day, Morrisons staff wore her favourite colour, purple, and a range of events were held at the supermarket, including a performance from a junior choir, children’s tombola, guess the weight of the Christmas cake, and more.

Sharon Eakers, Diss Morrisons Community Champion, said: “All proceeds will go to Great Ormond Street Hospital which was close to Caz’s heart as this is where he beloved niece had surgery.

“Caz’s infectious smile lit up the room and she will never be forgotten by all those who knew her.”

For more on Great Ormond Street Hospital, visit www.gosh.org

Diss, Norfolk. Fund-raising money at Morrisons in Diss for Great Ormond Street Hospital by the staff and pupils of Diss Junior School. Pictured from left Pam Leeder, Sharon Handley, Sharon Eakers, Lauren Bulley and Michaela Sano. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-161214-115918009

Diss, Norfolk. Fund-raising money at Morrisons in Diss for Great Ormond Street Hospital by the staff and pupils of Diss Junior School. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-161214-115850009