PICTURES: Diss Express area is pretty in pink as ‘emotional’ and ‘wonderful’ tractor road run brightens region’s roads

The organiser of a charity tractor road run has hailed another “wonderful” day as the Diss Express area went pink on Sunday.

The 14th annual Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run saw more than 120 brightly decorated tractors take part in a road run throughout Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run 2017. Photo: Jonathan Slack.

Setting off from Thorpe Abbotts airfield, the contingent completed a 20-mile course, with a picnic lunch in between at Gawdy Hall Meadow in Redenhall.

What started as a one-off event in 2004 featuring 50 tractors has now become an annual event which has captured the imagination of the area – and has grown substantially.

In its time, it has raised £527,000 in aid of the Cancer Research UK Breast Cancer Appeal.

Organiser Annie Chapman, of Pulham St Mary, once again praised all those who took part and made the event possible.

And the event managed to make the national news – Mrs Chapman was interviewed on BBC Radio 2, on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Monday, while an image from the day was printed in the Daily Telegraph.

“Going through Harleston was totally amazing,” she said. “It was the most emotional time we have driven through Harleston.

“There were hundreds and hundreds of people there.

“It was just amazing for the girls because we had some first timers who have not experienced that before.

The Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run 2017. Photo: Jonathan Slack.

“The shops and windows were all dressed pink. What a lovely town.

“The emotional side to it is the reaction from the public. There are loads of people there, not driving tractors, but because they have lost someone through breast cancer or who knows someone who has it.

“And it was a beautiful day which makes a huge difference and I think there will be a few sunburnt ladies today!

“All thanks go to all the ladies participating, but we could not do it without the rest of the team.

The Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run 2017. Photo: Jonathan Slack.

“It is a real big back-up team. Without them and their help we could not do it. There is a massive amount of teamwork – it is not just me.”

For more on the Tractor Road Run, and to donate, visit www.ladiestractorroadrun.co.uk/ladiestractorrun/Home.html

And to hear Annie’s interview on BBC Radio 2 with Chris Evans, click here.

- For more pictures from the event, see Friday’s print edition of the Diss Express

The Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run 2017. Photo: Jonathan Slack.

The Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run 2017. Photo: Jonathan Slack.

The Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run 2017. Photo: Jonathan Slack.

The Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run 2017. Photo: Jonathan Slack.

The Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run 2017. Photo: Jonathan Slack.

The Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run 2017. Photo: Jonathan Slack.