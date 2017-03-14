PICTURES: Dad’s Army star praises ‘wonderfully unique’ collection as he cuts the ribbon on Diss Museum’s 2017 exhibition

Former Dad’s Army and Eastenders star Ian Lavender has praised a “wonderfully unique and diverse” collection at Diss Museum after officially opening it at the weekend.

More than 100 people turned out to see Lavender, perhaps best known for his role as Private Pike, cut the ribbon for the 2017 exhibition. He was joined by events manager Basil Abbott — dressed as Captain Mainwaring.

Diss, Norfolk. BBC star Ian Lavender opens the 2017 season at Diss Museum. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Lavender was given a tour of the new exhibition — which he said was “full of curiosities to stretch the imagination” — and told visitors about the importance of arts and culture in society today, to great applause. He commented how society should all stand up to support and preserve museums like the one based in the historic Shambles building, a building “at the very heartbeat of our culture”.

Miranda Moore, Chair of the Trustees said: “On behalf of the Museum I would like to thank Ian Lavender for opening our 2017 exhibition“We have a wonderfully diverse and community focused collection on display, which the hardworking volunteers at the museum have done a fantastic job in presenting to the public.

“We are now really looking forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy the exhibition and hearing their feedback”.

Exhibitions for the 2017 season include a celebration of the letter, and the lives of those buried in Diss cemetery.

