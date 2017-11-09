PICTURES: Community gets into the festive spirit with popular Pennoyer Centre Christmas Craft Fair

There was not a free table in sight at The Pennoyer Centre as the community got into the festive spirit.

Kath Jones, organiser of the Christmas Craft Fair at the award-winning business, heritage, education and community venue in Pulham St Mary, said there were 27 stalls – the most they have ever had.

MDEP-04-11-2017-026 Christmas Craft fair general scene 9

She revealed every single table in the building was used to accommodate the event – made possible after an open-plan museum area was created upstairs.

More than 250 people are expected to have come through the door to peruse what was on offer, which ranged from food to Christmas decorations and gifts.

Mrs Jones added she was delighted that more than £650 was raised on the day, which will go towards maintaining the centre as a community hub.

“It was a highly successful day,” she said. “We pride ourselves in only having craft stalls that are all from the local area and also all handcrafted.

“Stallholders were saying that it is the best craft fair they go to, because of the number of visitors, the atmosphere and the interesting building.

The Pennoyer Centre runs two craft fairs a year – in the spring and early Christmas, with the latter always held on the first Saturday of November.

The next craft fair will be on March 24, 2018.

MDEP-04-11-2017-022 Matt & Anna Thompson welcomed visitors with some Xmas carols

MDEP-04-11-2017-020 Jane Thompson & Emma Watson with their Xmas cards

MDEP-04-11-2017-009 Christmas Craft fair general scene 3

MDEP-04-11-2017-007 Christmas Craft fair general scene.

MDEP-04-11-2017-033 Mum & Daughter Emily & Jasmine Clements from Emmy Clemmy Crafts

MDEP-04-11-2017-031 Joanna Toll from Long Stratton with her Xmas wine bottles