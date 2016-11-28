PICTURES: Christmas officially welcomed to Diss as estimated 1,000 witness annual switch-on

Christmas officially swept into Diss as an estimated 1,000 people lined the streets for the annual switch-on.

Entertainment kicked-off at 3pm on the day, with a host of live entertainment and food on offer.

There were performances from the joint choirs of Diss Junior School and Roydon Primary School, the Funk Soal Brothers, the rock choir Invidia Voices and the Bollywood Sparker dancers, while Ben Langley, star of Jack and the Beanstalk at Norwich Theatre Royal, had the honours of switching on the festive lights.

Mayor of Diss Mike Bardwell and mascot Dinsdale were also present.

Diss Town Council organised the event, which also featured Park Radio.

Chris Moyse, of Park Radio, said: “We were delighted with numbers of people who came along on Saturday, we must have exceeded 1,000, with the combination of live family entertainment and such a great variety of food stalls, plus Ben Langley, Santa, Dinsdale and the Mayor performing the switch-on this year’s event was the best one ever.

“A big thanks to my team for the many months of hard work leading up the day.

“Let’s now aim to deliver an equally successful Diss Carnival for 2017. Plans are well underway to stage the Fun Day, after the street procession, on June 11th in Diss Park and the Mere’s Mouth.”

A free Park Radio competition for a family ticket to see Jack and the Beanstalk at Norwich Theatre Royal was won by Karen Goddard of Sunnyside, Diss.

