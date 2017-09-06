PICTURES: Children set to benefit in variety of ways as new Debenham playground and trim trail is opened

A Debenham charity is hoping the community’s children will benefit in an array of ways after new playground equipment was installed in the village.

A brand new playground and trim trail at Debenham Sports and Leisure Centre, in Gracechurch Street, was officially opened after a grant award of nearly £10,000 from the National Lottery Awards For All fund, which covered most of the cost of the new equipment.

Debenham, Suffolk. Following a successful application to the Big Lottery Fund, a new play area and trim trail is officially opening in Debenham at the Leisure Centre. Staff of the leisure centre and children celebrate the opening of the new play equipment. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Jodie Burrows, event co-ordinator at Debenham Sports and Leisure, said it was hoped the new facilities would encourage children to be more active and healthy – as well as developing important life skills, including how to cooperate with others and making new friends.

“The pieces chosen for the trim trail are designed to help children develop balance, coordination, agility, strength and general motor skills,” she said.

“Besides the obvious health benefits a physical activity such as this can provide, we believe that it can also help with teamwork and communication skills, both invaluable to healthy social development and building community ties. We hope that a playground area such as this will provide a safe, fun and inclusive environment for families with children in the local area to enjoy.

“As a rural village, our local facilities are limited when compared to larger towns, because of this we aim to provide activities and services that will benefit as many members of our community as possible.”

