More than £1,000 has been raised for the benefit of Stradbroke High School pupils after a successful Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday.

Nigel Brown, chairman of the Friends of Stradbroke High School, said: “We are grateful to all the whole community for their continued support of our wonderful School.

“The new school mums choir ‘Mothership’ was the highlight of the day, treating us with an array of Christmas carols.”

