PICTURES: Carnival move hailed a masterstroke as thousands descend on Diss

It will surely go down as one of the year’s biggest success stories.

The new-look free Diss Carnival attracted a crowd of around 7,000 people on Sunday – and the switch from the Diss football club ground to the park has been described as a “masterstroke”.

Chairman Chris Moyse has been receiving praise all week.

Pam Lawton, who had a stand in the craft tent, said: “You must be so pleased with how it all came together. It was so impressive and well organised. A really great job.”

Anne Beckett Allen, of Rosedale Funeral Home, said: “Hat’s off to you for taking on such a massive undertaking.

“The whole carnival was really enjoyable and a credit to all who were involved in the organisation.”

And Kerry Kirby, director of Splice Creative, said: “It was a fab event – I’ve never seen Diss so busy.

“Well done to you for leading the team as it ran incredibly smoothly and was packed to the brim with entertainment, too.”

“The day was very much a team effort from people from all walks of life, who brought different skills and expertise to the event.

“With the support of Diss Town Council, which devoted so much energy and time to ensure it happened safely and in an organised way , the people of Diss would had a carnival to put the town on the events map.

“Facebook has seen a deluge of positive feedback, so we feel we absolutely nailed it this year – and an even better Diss Carnival can be staged next year.”

A record number of floats and walking groups made up the parade from Diss High School to the park.

Winners included the Vermillion Vixens, with groups from the Salvation Army, 1st Diss Guides, Rainbows and Scouts all winning accolades for creations on this year’s theme, Carnival Through The Ages.

The arena displays included falconry, battling Vikings, baton-twirling majorettes and marching members of the local ATC and the Army Cadets in a “drill-off” won by the Army.

More entertainment was offered by the Sunny Steel Band, footballing skills from local youngster Joaozinho Rangel and Indian dancing from the Bollywood Sparkles.

Ten business teams took part in It’s A Knock-Out-inspired games, with challenges including a bucking pig, bungee run and Sumo wrestling.

Diss Fit Club walked off with the trophy, beating Diss Young Farmers into second place and Lexham Insurance third.

Other teams who took part were Spire, Durrants, Rosedale, Frontier, Hales Group, Heywood Sports and Midwich.

Carnival-goers were kept up with all that was happening by the chairman in his role as a park radio broadcaster, and the afternoon events also included taster sessions in Zumba, jungle fit and line dancing.

Traditional events included donkey rides, a craft tent, food from around the world and a children’s funfair.

“I think we thought of everything this year,” said Mr Moyse.

“We were all overwhelmed with the response and truly delighted that we managed to deliver such an event on such a huge scale that was safe, family-friendly, free to enter and so much fun.

“We thank all residents and businesses so much for all their support – we couldn’t have done it without them. It was Diss at its very best.”

