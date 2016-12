A car crashed into a Diss house on Boxing Day.

The incident happened at a property off Denmark Street, shortly before 7.45pm.

A car crashed into a house in Denmark Street, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Police. ANL-161228-151139001

Two fire crews from the town were present to assess the damage at the property, and make the scene safe.

No one was reported to have been injured in the incident.

Got a story? Email editorial@dissexpress.co.uk

A car crashed into a house in Denmark Street, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Police. ANL-161228-151129001