PICTURES: Blaze destroys Bacton furniture store

A furniture store has been destroyed by fire in spite of the efforts of 12 fire crews.

Suffolk Fire service was called to Finbows Yard, Bacton just before midnight last night by neighbours who had been woken by the blaze in the 30m square building.

A blaze has destroyed a furniture store in Bacton. Photo: Andrew Martin.

Fire crews from Stowmarket, Elmswell Ixworth Diss, Newmarket, Debenham, Ipswich, Hadleigh and Eye attended and used three hosereel jets to bring the fire, which sent flames high above the building, under control by 2am. Fire crews are still on site damping down hot spots.

A fire service spokeswoman said the cause was being investigated.

This morning Finbows Furnishings Facebook page said: “We bring you sad news this morning, that late last night there was a fire in Finbows furnishers.

“While the fire crews responded very quickly thanks to calls from our neighbours, the shop could not be saved.

“Please could our customers tell anyone not on Facebook, and should anyone need to get in touch either send a message here or phone. More information will follow.

“Thank you for your support and patience in this difficult time.

Brian, Pauline, Jason, Dan and Carla”

In reply Jon Barber posted: “i hope you can recover from this set back , most people around hear love your shop and the variety of items you sell , we as a local community send our thoughts and hope you will be a Phoenix and rise again.”

