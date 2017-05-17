PICTURES: As many as 8,000 thought to have visited Diss as mechanical marvels dominate town in organ festival

As many as 8,000 people are thought to have visited for an inaugural Diss Organ Festival on Sunday.

Hosted throughout the town by the Mechanical Organ Owners Society, more than 40 organs from all over the country and abroad were on display.

Diss Organ Festival. Photo: Diss Town Council.

Headline acts included De Grote Gavioli, which travelled down from York and made it’s first appearance in East Anglia in more than 20 years, and the Pijpenburger, which came all the way from Leiden in Holland.

Alan Smith, of Hoxne, who organised the event with Jonny Ling, of Palgrave, told the Diss Express that all 500 programmes printed for the event had already sold out by 10.30am.

“People’s reaction has all been wonderful,” he said. “Comments on social media have been positive throughout.

“When I was playing the organs, looking out into the crowd in front of you, you could see they were mesmerised and they loved it. It was very successful.

“Various estimates of how many people were there have been given. If you take the middle figure, it seems we had 6,000 to 8,000 people throughout the day.”

Diss Town Council leader Graham Minshull said: “It was very busy – I walked around the town and it was absolutely packed. It was a brilliant atmosphere. I live by Diss High School and I could hear the music from my back garden. It was just amazing to see and a great day.

“I am really hoping they can stage the event here again next year. Hopefully they can do it again and it will be bigger and even more popular.”

Mr Smith added there was “various considerations” to make if the event would be staged in Diss again.

Diss Organ Festival. Photo: Diss Town Council.

“We have already been offered two towns who have contacted us whether there was any chance of it going to them. Obviously we would like Diss but it can only be done if it has the full support of the town council and the community of Diss.”

