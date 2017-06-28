PICTURES: As many as 1,000 riders take part in second successful Diss Cyclathon

Thousands have already visited the town in recent weeks for the inaugural organ festival and a revamped carnival.

And at the weekend it was the turn of Diss Cycling Club and Pedal Revolution which organised the event, raising funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

As well as competitors taking part in the Nine Town Sportive, there were opportunities for casual family rides, while music and entertainment was on offer in Diss Park.

David Appleton, of Diss Cycling Club, who was an official on the day, said: “As far as I know, it went extremely well. We had a lot of variety of riders of all ability levels – we had quite a few families and children, and a lot of leisure cyclists, right up to the regular cycling club riders.

Will the event be returning next year?

If you think we had between 750 and 1,000 riders, for a town the size of Diss – that’s big David Appleton, Diss Cycling Club

“I don’t see why not,” he said. “I think there is a lot of interest from Diss Cycling Club and Pedal Revolution to do it again, and I think the support from the area is there for it.

“If you think we had between 750 and 1,000 riders, for a town the size of Diss – that’s big.”

